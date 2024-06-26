IFCI Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹61.37 and closed at ₹60.97. The stock reached a high of ₹63.62 and a low of ₹61.22. With a market capitalization of ₹16,196.42 crore, the 52-week high for IFCI stands at ₹71.7 and the low at ₹11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,121,268 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.27
|Support 1
|60.86
|Resistance 2
|64.65
|Support 2
|59.83
|Resistance 3
|65.68
|Support 3
|58.45
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹63.62 & ₹61.22 yesterday to end at ₹60.97. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend