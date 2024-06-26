Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 60.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.97 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 61.37 and closed at 60.97. The stock reached a high of 63.62 and a low of 61.22. With a market capitalization of 16,196.42 crore, the 52-week high for IFCI stands at 71.7 and the low at 11.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4,121,268 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.27Support 160.86
Resistance 264.65Support 259.83
Resistance 365.68Support 358.45
26 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37818 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

26 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 63.62 & 61.22 yesterday to end at 60.97. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

