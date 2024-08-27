Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 27 Aug 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 71.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.67 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 72.38 and closed at 71.7. The stock reached a high of 72.65 and a low of 71.41. The market capitalization stood at 18,731.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were 91.39 and 13.6, respectively. A total of 533,104 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 172.42Support 171.15
Resistance 273.18Support 270.64
Resistance 373.69Support 369.88
27 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38669 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 533 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹71.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 72.65 & 71.41 yesterday to end at 71.67. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

