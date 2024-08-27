IFCI Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹72.38 and closed at ₹71.7. The stock reached a high of ₹72.65 and a low of ₹71.41. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,731.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹91.39 and ₹13.6, respectively. A total of 533,104 shares were traded on the BSE.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.42
|Support 1
|71.15
|Resistance 2
|73.18
|Support 2
|70.64
|Resistance 3
|73.69
|Support 3
|69.88
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 533 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹72.65 & ₹71.41 yesterday to end at ₹71.67. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.