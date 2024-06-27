Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 61.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.84 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 62.36 and closed at 61.97. The high for the day was 65.3, while the low was 61.66. The market capitalization of IFCI stands at 16,423.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7 and the 52-week low is 11.45. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 2,367,828.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The price of IFCI shares has increased by 0.32% today, reaching 63.04. Over the past year, the price of IFCI shares has surged by 444.16% to 63.04, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months44.34%
6 Months124.87%
YTD115.61%
1 Year444.16%
27 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 164.94Support 161.28
Resistance 266.96Support 259.64
Resistance 368.6Support 357.62
27 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37612 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹61.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 65.3 & 61.66 yesterday to end at 61.97. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

