IFCI Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹62.36 and closed at ₹61.97. The high for the day was ₹65.3, while the low was ₹61.66. The market capitalization of IFCI stands at ₹16,423.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7 and the 52-week low is ₹11.45. The BSE volume for IFCI shares on that day was 2,367,828.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The price of IFCI shares has increased by 0.32% today, reaching ₹63.04. Over the past year, the price of IFCI shares has surged by 444.16% to ₹63.04, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.37%
|3 Months
|44.34%
|6 Months
|124.87%
|YTD
|115.61%
|1 Year
|444.16%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|64.94
|Support 1
|61.28
|Resistance 2
|66.96
|Support 2
|59.64
|Resistance 3
|68.6
|Support 3
|57.62
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹65.3 & ₹61.66 yesterday to end at ₹61.97. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.