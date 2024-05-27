Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 60.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.02 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 61.16 and closed at 60.74. The stock's high for the day was 62.28 and the low was 59.65. The market capitalization of IFCI is 15,686.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7 and the low is 10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 1,814,699 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.62Support 158.87
Resistance 263.33Support 257.83
Resistance 364.37Support 356.12
27 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 39104 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

27 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.74 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.28 & 59.65 yesterday to end at 60.74. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

