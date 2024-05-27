IFCI Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹61.16 and closed at ₹60.74. The stock's high for the day was ₹62.28 and the low was ₹59.65. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹15,686.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7 and the low is ₹10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 1,814,699 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.62
|Support 1
|58.87
|Resistance 2
|63.33
|Support 2
|57.83
|Resistance 3
|64.37
|Support 3
|56.12
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.28 & ₹59.65 yesterday to end at ₹60.74. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend