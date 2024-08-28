Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 71.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.65 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at 71.71 and closed slightly lower at 71.67, with a high of 71.98 and a low of 70.46. The market capitalization stood at 18,465.02 crore. The stock traded a volume of 612,890 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, IFCI reached a high of 91.39 and a low of 14.18.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36133 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹71.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 71.98 & 70.46 yesterday to end at 70.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

