IFCI Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹71.71 and closed slightly lower at ₹71.67, with a high of ₹71.98 and a low of ₹70.46. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,465.02 crore. The stock traded a volume of 612,890 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, IFCI reached a high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹14.18.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹71.98 & ₹70.46 yesterday to end at ₹70.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.