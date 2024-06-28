Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -4.01 %. The stock closed at 62.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.32 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 62.91 and closed at 62.84. The stock had a high of 63.56 and a low of 59.04. The market capitalization of IFCI stands at 15,765.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7 and the 52-week low is 11.45. The BSE volume for IFCI was 1,717,822 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37620 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1717 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹62.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 63.56 & 59.04 yesterday to end at 62.84. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

