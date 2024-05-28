Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 60.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.83 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at 60.91 and closed at 60.02 with a high of 60.91 and a low of 57.5. The market capitalization stood at 15,375.76 crore with a 52-week high of 71.7 and a 52-week low of 10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 3,424,439 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 59.07. Over the past year, IFCI shares have gained 427.35%, reaching 59.07. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22,932.45 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.55%
3 Months16.81%
6 Months140.49%
YTD101.72%
1 Year427.35%
28 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.7Support 157.25
Resistance 262.55Support 255.65
Resistance 364.15Support 353.8
28 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38218 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

28 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹60.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 60.91 & 57.5 yesterday to end at 60.02. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.