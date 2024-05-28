IFCI Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI opened at ₹60.91 and closed at ₹60.02 with a high of ₹60.91 and a low of ₹57.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,375.76 crore with a 52-week high of ₹71.7 and a 52-week low of ₹10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI was 3,424,439 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The share price of IFCI has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹59.07. Over the past year, IFCI shares have gained 427.35%, reaching ₹59.07. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22,932.45 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.55%
|3 Months
|16.81%
|6 Months
|140.49%
|YTD
|101.72%
|1 Year
|427.35%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.7
|Support 1
|57.25
|Resistance 2
|62.55
|Support 2
|55.65
|Resistance 3
|64.15
|Support 3
|53.8
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹60.91 & ₹57.5 yesterday to end at ₹60.02. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend