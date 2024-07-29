IFCI Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at ₹85.84 and closed at ₹84.68. The stock's high was ₹89.42 and low was ₹81.69. The market cap stood at ₹21,773.83 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was ₹91.39 and the low was ₹12.56. The BSE volume for the day was 5,599,291 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 87 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 74699 k
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 81 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹84.68 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹89.42 & ₹81.69 yesterday to end at ₹83.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend