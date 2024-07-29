Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 29 Jul 2024, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 84.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.31 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI opened at 85.84 and closed at 84.68. The stock's high was 89.42 and low was 81.69. The market cap stood at 21,773.83 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI was 91.39 and the low was 12.56. The BSE volume for the day was 5,599,291 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 87 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 74699 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 81 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹84.68 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 89.42 & 81.69 yesterday to end at 83.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.