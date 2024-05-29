Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 58.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.38 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 59.4 and closed at 58.83. The stock reached a high of 59.4 and a low of 56.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 14,996.79 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI's stock was 71.7, while the 52-week low was 10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI's shares was 2,982,463.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38218 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

29 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹58.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 59.4 & 56.5 yesterday to end at 58.83. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

