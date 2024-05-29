IFCI Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹59.4 and closed at ₹58.83. The stock reached a high of ₹59.4 and a low of ₹56.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹14,996.79 crore. The 52-week high for IFCI's stock was ₹71.7, while the 52-week low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume for IFCI's shares was 2,982,463.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹59.4 & ₹56.5 yesterday to end at ₹58.83. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend