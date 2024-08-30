Hello User
IFCI Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 76.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.63 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at 77.4 and closed at 76.75, with a high of 80.85 and a low of 76.11. The company's market capitalization stood at 20,289.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were 91.39 and 14.18, respectively. BSE trading volume reached 6,493,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.49Support 172.71
Resistance 284.09Support 268.53
Resistance 388.27Support 364.93
30 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36133 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹76.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 80.85 & 76.11 yesterday to end at 77.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

