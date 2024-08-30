IFCI Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IFCI opened at ₹77.4 and closed at ₹76.75, with a high of ₹80.85 and a low of ₹76.11. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹20,289.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹91.39 and ₹14.18, respectively. BSE trading volume reached 6,493,395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.49
|Support 1
|72.71
|Resistance 2
|84.09
|Support 2
|68.53
|Resistance 3
|88.27
|Support 3
|64.93
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 612 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.85 & ₹76.11 yesterday to end at ₹77.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend