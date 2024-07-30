IFCI Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at ₹84.39 and closed at ₹83.31 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹86.15 and the low was ₹80.9. The market cap of IFCI was ₹21,799.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹91.39 and the 52-week low was ₹12.56. The BSE volume for the day was 6,455,212 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|85.94
|Support 1
|81.07
|Resistance 2
|88.5
|Support 2
|78.76
|Resistance 3
|90.81
|Support 3
|76.2
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹86.15 & ₹80.9 yesterday to end at ₹83.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend