Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IFCI Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 83.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.41 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened at 84.39 and closed at 83.31 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 86.15 and the low was 80.9. The market cap of IFCI was 21,799.96 crore. The 52-week high was 91.39 and the 52-week low was 12.56. The BSE volume for the day was 6,455,212 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 185.94Support 181.07
Resistance 288.5Support 278.76
Resistance 390.81Support 376.2
30 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 76631 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹83.31 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 86.15 & 80.9 yesterday to end at 83.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.