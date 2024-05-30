IFCI Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at ₹57.01, hit a high of ₹60.4, a low of ₹56.05, and closed at ₹57.38. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,417.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹71.7, and the 52-week low was ₹10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,999,541 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.9
|Support 1
|56.45
|Resistance 2
|62.9
|Support 2
|54.0
|Resistance 3
|65.35
|Support 3
|52.0
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹60.4 & ₹56.05 yesterday to end at ₹57.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend