IFCI Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 2.81 %. The stock closed at 57.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.99 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IFCI's stock opened at 57.01, hit a high of 60.4, a low of 56.05, and closed at 57.38. The market capitalization stood at 15,417.57 crore. The 52-week high was 71.7, and the 52-week low was 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3,999,541 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.9Support 156.45
Resistance 262.9Support 254.0
Resistance 365.35Support 352.0
30 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40390 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹57.38 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 60.4 & 56.05 yesterday to end at 57.38. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

