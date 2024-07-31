IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock sees gains in trading today

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened and closed at ₹83.41 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹88.56, while the low was ₹82.81. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,184.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹91.39 and a low of ₹13.09. The BSE volume for the day was 8,010,138 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of ₹87.76 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹91.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹91.04 then there can be further positive price movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 1.72% and is currently trading at ₹86.34. Over the past year, IFCI shares have risen by 540.91% to ₹86.34, while the Nifty index has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|21.38%
|3 Months
|70.66%
|6 Months
|53.01%
|YTD
|191.32%
|1 Year
|540.91%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.76
|Support 1
|82.02
|Resistance 2
|91.04
|Support 2
|79.56
|Resistance 3
|93.5
|Support 3
|76.28
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹88.56 & ₹82.81 yesterday to end at ₹84.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend