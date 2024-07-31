Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 6.57 %. The stock closed at 84.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.46 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI's stock opened and closed at 83.41 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 88.56, while the low was 82.81. The market capitalization stood at 22,184.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 91.39 and a low of 13.09. The BSE volume for the day was 8,010,138 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹90.46, up 6.57% from yesterday's ₹84.88

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IFCI has surpassed the first resistance of 87.76 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 91.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 91.04 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 1.72% and is currently trading at 86.34. Over the past year, IFCI shares have risen by 540.91% to 86.34, while the Nifty index has increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week21.38%
3 Months70.66%
6 Months53.01%
YTD191.32%
1 Year540.91%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 187.76Support 182.02
Resistance 291.04Support 279.56
Resistance 393.5Support 376.28
31 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 77 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79900 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹83.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 88.56 & 82.81 yesterday to end at 84.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

