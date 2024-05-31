Hello User
IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price gains momentum in positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 57.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.79 per share. Investors should monitor IFCI stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at 59.44 and closed at 58.99. The high for the day was 59.89, and the low was 57.5. The market capitalization of IFCI is 15093.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 71.7, and the 52-week low is 10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1697895 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI trading at ₹57.79, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹57.75

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at 57.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.73 and 59.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 59.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at 58.25. Over the past year, IFCI's shares have seen a significant gain of 422.17%, reaching 58.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.02%
3 Months23.35%
6 Months127.17%
YTD97.94%
1 Year422.17%
31 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.18Support 156.73
Resistance 260.77Support 255.87
Resistance 361.63Support 354.28
31 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38809 k

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1697 k.

31 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI closed at ₹58.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 59.89 & 57.5 yesterday to end at 58.99. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

