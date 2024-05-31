IFCI share price Today Live Updates : IFCI stock price gains momentum in positive trading day

IFCI Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IFCI's stock opened at ₹59.44 and closed at ₹58.99. The high for the day was ₹59.89, and the low was ₹57.5. The market capitalization of IFCI is ₹15093.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹71.7, and the 52-week low is ₹10.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1697895 shares traded.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI share price is at ₹57.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.73 and ₹59.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 59.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: IFCI's share price has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at ₹58.25. Over the past year, IFCI's shares have seen a significant gain of 422.17%, reaching ₹58.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.02%
|3 Months
|23.35%
|6 Months
|127.17%
|YTD
|97.94%
|1 Year
|422.17%
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IFCI on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.18
|Support 1
|56.73
|Resistance 2
|60.77
|Support 2
|55.87
|Resistance 3
|61.63
|Support 3
|54.28
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1697 k.
IFCI Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹59.89 & ₹57.5 yesterday to end at ₹58.99. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend