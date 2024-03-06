Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:31:21
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IIFL Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

IIFL Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

IIFL Finance stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -20 %. The stock closed at 478.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.8 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, IIFL Finance opened at 382.8, reached a high of 383 and a low of 382.8, and closed at 478.5. The market capitalization stood at 14603.17 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 704.2 and 408.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 319,151 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:09 AM IST

IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹478.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IIFL Finance on the BSE had a volume of 319,151 shares with a closing price of 478.5.

