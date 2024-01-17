IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance Shares Surge in Trading Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IIFL Finance opened at ₹638.85 and closed at ₹639.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹651.4, while the lowest price was ₹635.75. The market capitalization of IIFL Finance is ₹24,697.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹704.2 and ₹408.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,495 shares.
