IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance Shares Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IIFL Finance stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 639.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 648.6 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IIFL Finance opened at 638.85 and closed at 639.55. The highest price reached during the day was 651.4, while the lowest price was 635.75. The market capitalization of IIFL Finance is 24,697.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 704.2 and 408.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 11:43 AM IST IIFL Finance share price update :IIFL Finance trading at ₹648.6, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data for IIFL Finance stock shows that the stock price is 648.6, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.42% and the price has increased by 9.05.

17 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST IIFL Finance share price live: Stock Peers

17 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST IIFL Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IIFL Finance stock for the day is 635.75 and the high price is 651.4.

17 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹639.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the BSE, a total of 9,505 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 639.55.

