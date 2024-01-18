Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IIFL Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IIFL Finance stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 639.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 647.4 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IIFL Finance opened at 638.85 and closed at 639.55. The high for the day was 662, while the low was 635.75. The market capitalization of the company is 24,697.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 704.2, and the 52-week low is 408.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 26,989 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹639.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,989. The closing price for the stock was 639.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.