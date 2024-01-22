IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : IIFL Finance's stock opened at ₹664.9 and closed at ₹655.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹665.25 and a low of ₹637.75. The market cap of the company is ₹24,487.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹704.2 and ₹408.4 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 26,785 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IIFL Finance share price update :IIFL Finance trading at ₹641.9, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹655.25 The current data for IIFL Finance stock shows that the price is ₹641.9, which represents a 2.04% decrease. The net change is -13.35, indicating a decline in the stock price.

IIFL Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Housing & Urban Development Corporation 167.6 8.4 5.28 162.8 40.5 33551.84 Creditaccess Grameen 1665.0 -17.55 -1.04 1794.4 834.1 26457.92 IIFL Finance 641.9 -13.35 -2.04 704.2 408.4 24419.83 PNB Housing Finance 872.7 -3.8 -0.43 905.0 384.17 17792.0 Five Star Business Finance 749.3 -19.85 -2.58 875.35 494.0 21832.06

IIFL Finance share price live: Today's Price range IIFL Finance stock had a low price of ₹637.75 and a high price of ₹665.25 for the day.

IIFL Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.98% 3 Months -6.92% 6 Months 15.41% YTD 9.61% 1 Year 30.48%

IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹655.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the BSE, there were 26,785 shares traded at a closing price of ₹655.25.