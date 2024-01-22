Hello User
IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IIFL Finance stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.04 %. The stock closed at 655.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 641.9 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : IIFL Finance's stock opened at 664.9 and closed at 655.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of 665.25 and a low of 637.75. The market cap of the company is 24,487.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 704.2 and 408.4 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 26,785 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST IIFL Finance share price update :IIFL Finance trading at ₹641.9, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹655.25

The current data for IIFL Finance stock shows that the price is 641.9, which represents a 2.04% decrease. The net change is -13.35, indicating a decline in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST IIFL Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Housing & Urban Development Corporation167.68.45.28162.840.533551.84
Creditaccess Grameen1665.0-17.55-1.041794.4834.126457.92
IIFL Finance641.9-13.35-2.04704.2408.424419.83
PNB Housing Finance872.7-3.8-0.43905.0384.1717792.0
Five Star Business Finance749.3-19.85-2.58875.35494.021832.06
22 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Today :IIFL Finance trading at ₹641.9, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹655.25

The IIFL Finance stock is currently trading at a price of 641.9. The stock has seen a percent change of -2.04, resulting in a net change of -13.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST IIFL Finance share price live: Today's Price range

IIFL Finance stock had a low price of 637.75 and a high price of 665.25 for the day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST IIFL Finance Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST IIFL Finance share price update :IIFL Finance trading at ₹641.9, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹655.25

The current data for IIFL Finance stock shows that the price is 641.9, with a percent change of -2.04 and a net change of -13.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.04% and there has been a decline of 13.35 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST IIFL Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.98%
3 Months-6.92%
6 Months15.41%
YTD9.61%
1 Year30.48%
22 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Today :IIFL Finance trading at ₹641.9, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹655.25

The current data for IIFL Finance stock shows that the price is 641.9, which represents a percent change of -2.04. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -13.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.35. Overall, the data suggests that IIFL Finance stock has experienced a decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹655.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the BSE, there were 26,785 shares traded at a closing price of 655.25.

