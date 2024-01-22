IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance stocks plunge as market sentiment turns bearish

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : IIFL Finance's stock opened at ₹664.9 and closed at ₹655.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹665.25 and a low of ₹637.75. The market cap of the company is ₹24,487.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹704.2 and ₹408.4 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 26,785 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|167.6
|8.4
|5.28
|162.8
|40.5
|33551.84
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1665.0
|-17.55
|-1.04
|1794.4
|834.1
|26457.92
|IIFL Finance
|641.9
|-13.35
|-2.04
|704.2
|408.4
|24419.83
|PNB Housing Finance
|872.7
|-3.8
|-0.43
|905.0
|384.17
|17792.0
|Five Star Business Finance
|749.3
|-19.85
|-2.58
|875.35
|494.0
|21832.06
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.98%
|3 Months
|-6.92%
|6 Months
|15.41%
|YTD
|9.61%
|1 Year
|30.48%
On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the BSE, there were 26,785 shares traded at a closing price of ₹655.25.
