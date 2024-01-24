Hello User
IIFL Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IIFL Finance stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 641.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 627.2 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : IIFL Finance's stock opened at 663.9 and closed at 641.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 663.9 and a low of 614.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 23,926.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 704.2, while its 52-week low is 408.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 51,568 shares for IIFL Finance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹641.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 51,568 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 641.9.

