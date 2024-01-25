Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IIFL Finance stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 613.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IIFL Finance opened at 620.15 and closed at 623.4. The highest price it reached during the day was 625, while the lowest was 600.25. The market capitalization of the company is 23,402.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 704.2, and the 52-week low is 408.4. The stock had a trading volume of 34,940 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Today :IIFL Finance trading at ₹619, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹613.45

The current data for IIFL Finance stock shows that the price is 619, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 5.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.9% and has risen by 5.55 points.

25 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹623.4 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day, the volume of IIFL Finance BSE shares was 34,940. The closing price of the shares was 623.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.