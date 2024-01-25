IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance sees upward trend in trading

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of IIFL Finance opened at ₹620.15 and closed at ₹623.4. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹625, while the lowest was ₹600.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹23,402.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹704.2, and the 52-week low is ₹408.4. The stock had a trading volume of 34,940 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.