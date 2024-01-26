Hello User
IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

IIFL Finance stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 613.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601.55 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of IIFL Finance was 617.85 and the close price was 613.45. The stock reached a high of 619.35 and a low of 599. The market capitalization of the company is 22,948.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 704.2 and 408.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Today :IIFL Finance trading at ₹601.55, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹613.45

As of the current data, the stock price of IIFL Finance is 601.55, which indicates a decrease of 1.94%. The net change in the stock price is -11.9.

26 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹613.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 42,752. The closing price for the day was 613.45.

