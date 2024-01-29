IIFL Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, IIFL Finance opened at ₹617.85 and closed at ₹613.45. The stock had a high of ₹619.35 and a low of ₹599. The market capitalization of IIFL Finance is ₹22,948.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹704.2 and the 52-week low is ₹408.4. The stock had a trading volume of 42,752 shares on the BSE.
29 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
