IIFL Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
IIFL Finance stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.94 %. The stock closed at 613.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601.55 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, IIFL Finance opened at 617.85 and closed at 613.45. The stock had a high of 619.35 and a low of 599. The market capitalization of IIFL Finance is 22,948.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 704.2 and the 52-week low is 408.4. The stock had a trading volume of 42,752 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Today :IIFL Finance closed at ₹613.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the BSE, there were 42,752 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 613.45.

