IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IIFL Finance stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 601.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 616.55 per share. Investors should monitor IIFL Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IIFL Finance Stock Price Today

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, IIFL Finance opened at 613.5 and closed at 601.55. The stock reached a high of 626.5 and a low of 606.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IIFL Finance is 23,520.34 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 704.2 and a low of 408.4. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for IIFL Finance was 15,739.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST IIFL Finance Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST IIFL Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.83%
3 Months-8.18%
6 Months4.63%
YTD3.23%
1 Year34.07%
30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST IIFL Finance share price NSE Live :IIFL Finance trading at ₹616.55, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹601.55

The current price of IIFL Finance stock is 616.55, with a percentage change of 2.49 and a net change of 15. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 2.49% or 15.

30 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Today :IIFL Finance trading at ₹616.55, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹601.55

The current stock price of IIFL Finance is 616.55, with a percent change of 2.49 and a net change of 15. This means that the stock has increased by 2.49% and the price has increased by 15. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

30 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST IIFL Finance share price Live :IIFL Finance closed at ₹601.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 15,739. The closing price for the stock was 601.55.

