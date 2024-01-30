IIFL Finance share price Today Live Updates : IIFL Finance's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

IIFL Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, IIFL Finance opened at ₹613.5 and closed at ₹601.55. The stock reached a high of ₹626.5 and a low of ₹606.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IIFL Finance is ₹23,520.34 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹704.2 and a low of ₹408.4. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for IIFL Finance was 15,739.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.83%
|3 Months
|-8.18%
|6 Months
|4.63%
|YTD
|3.23%
|1 Year
|34.07%
The current price of IIFL Finance stock is ₹616.55, with a percentage change of 2.49 and a net change of 15. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 2.49% or ₹15.
The current stock price of IIFL Finance is ₹616.55, with a percent change of 2.49 and a net change of 15. This means that the stock has increased by 2.49% and the price has increased by ₹15. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.
On the last day of trading for IIFL Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 15,739. The closing price for the stock was ₹601.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!