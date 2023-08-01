IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 418.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.35 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, IKIO's stock opened at ₹419.0 and closed at ₹418.1. The stock reached a high of ₹422.55 and a low of ₹416.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹3225.310056235 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO shares was 8094.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:00:24 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹418.1 yesterday
