comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 11:01:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.35 0.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 226 3.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.65 -5.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 649.3 0.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 616.4 -0.6%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 418.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.35 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO's stock opened at 419.0 and closed at 418.1. The stock reached a high of 422.55 and a low of 416.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3225.310056235 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO shares was 8094.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00:24 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹418.1 yesterday

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a volume of 8094 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 418.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout