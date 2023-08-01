IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 418.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IKIO opened at a price of ₹419.0 and closed at ₹418.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹422.55 and a low of ₹416.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹3232.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹477.15 and ₹391.0 respectively. The BSE volume for IKIO was 8988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IKIO closed at ₹418.1 yesterday
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8988 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹418.1.
