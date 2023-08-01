Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 418.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.35 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO's stock opened at 419.0 and closed at 418.1. The stock reached a high of 422.55 and a low of 416.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3225.310056235 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 391.0. The BSE volume for IKIO shares was 8094.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹418.1 yesterday

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a volume of 8094 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 418.1.

