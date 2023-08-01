IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

IKIO opened at a price of ₹419.0 and closed at ₹418.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹422.55 and a low of ₹416.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹3232.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹477.15 and ₹391.0 respectively. The BSE volume for IKIO was 8988 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹418.1 yesterday
