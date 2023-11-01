Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets on the Market Today

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
IKIO stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 327.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 323.75 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, IKIO opened at 328.3 and closed at 327.6. The stock had a high of 331.2 and a low of 321.05. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 321. The stock had a trading volume of 31,303 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹323.75, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹327.6

01 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹327.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,303. The closing price for the shares was 327.6.

