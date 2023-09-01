comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 856.8 -0.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123 0.78%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.3 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 601.1 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.95 -0.44%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 381.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.05 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 381.3 and closed at 381.25. The stock's high for the day was 382.95, while the low was 376. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2,463.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO on this day was 24,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:16:20 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹381.25 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO had a trading volume of 24,498 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 381.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App