Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 381.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.05 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 381.3 and closed at 381.25. The stock's high for the day was 382.95, while the low was 376. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2,463.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO on this day was 24,498 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹381.25 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO had a trading volume of 24,498 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 381.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.