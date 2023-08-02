Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 415.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.65 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at a price of 0.0 and closed at 415.65. The highest price reached during the day was 422.55, while the lowest price was 413.1. The market capitalization of IKIO stands at 3212.1723370649997 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 391.0. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹415.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, IKIO on the BSE had a volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of 415.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.