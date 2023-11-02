Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 323.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO's open price was 326.35, the close price was 323.75, the high was 326.35, and the low was 317.25. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was 477.15, and the 52-week low was 321. The BSE volume for the day was 7719 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹323.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,719. The closing price for the shares was 323.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.