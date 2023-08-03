Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 03 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 410.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.75 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the opening price for IKIO was 0.0, and the closing price was 410.75. The stock reached a high of 418.5 and a low of 408.1. The market capitalization for IKIO was 3174.304793575 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 477.15, and the 52-week low was 391.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE for IKIO on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹410.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 410.75.

