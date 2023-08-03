IKIO Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, the opening price for IKIO was ₹0.0, and the closing price was ₹410.75. The stock reached a high of ₹418.5 and a low of ₹408.1. The market capitalization for IKIO was 3174.304793575 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹477.15, and the 52-week low was ₹391.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE for IKIO on this day.

