IKIO Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 318.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.95 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was 321.4, while the close price was 318.65. The high for the day was 322.1, and the low was 315. The market capitalization for IKIO was 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock was 477.15, and the 52-week low was 317.25. The BSE volume for IKIO was 24,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹318.65 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE recorded a volume of 24,861 shares with a closing price of 318.65.

