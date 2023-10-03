Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 352.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO's stock opened at 352 and closed at 352.35. The highest price reached during the day was 357.8, while the lowest price was 350.6. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 2301.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 349.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for IKIO was 7409.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹352.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of IKIO BSE shares traded was 7409 shares. The closing price for the shares was 352.35.

