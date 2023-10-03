IKIO Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, IKIO's stock opened at ₹352 and closed at ₹352.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹357.8, while the lowest price was ₹350.6. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently ₹2301.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹349.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for IKIO was 7409.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST
