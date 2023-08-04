comScore
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars in Market Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars in Market Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 418.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.1 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 418.8. The highest price reached during the day was 422.0, while the lowest price was 405.0. The market capitalization of IKIO is approximately 3,236.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 391.0. The BSE volume for the stock was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:46:01 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹419.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹418.8

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 419.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% or 0.3 points.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:36:16 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹421.8, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹418.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 421.8 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 3.0.

04 Aug 2023, 09:15:52 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹421.0, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹418.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 421.0. There has been a 0.53 percent change, with a net change of 2.2.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00:49 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹418.8, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹418.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 418.8. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:08:06 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹418.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading, IKIO BSE had a volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of 418.8.

