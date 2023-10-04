Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars with Strong Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 354.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.4 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO's open price was 357.95, and it closed at 354.7. The stock's high for the day was 366.4, while the low was 355.05. The company's market capitalization is 2336.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 349.05. The BSE volume for the day was 71,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹359.4, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹354.7

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 359.4, with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% and has seen a net increase of 4.7.

04 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹354.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 71,653. The closing price for the stock was 354.7.

