IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹375.15 and closed at ₹379.05. The stock had a high of ₹381.95 and a low of ₹375.15. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2457.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for the day was 7062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.