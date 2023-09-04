Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 378.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.55 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 375.15 and closed at 379.05. The stock had a high of 381.95 and a low of 375.15. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2457.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for the day was 7062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹378.55, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹378.7

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 378.55, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.04% and the actual decrease in value is 0.15.

04 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹378.8, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹378.7

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 378.8 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.1 units, resulting in a 0.03% change in value. Overall, the stock's price is relatively stable with only a small change.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.72%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹378.05, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹379.05

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 378.05, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.26% or 1. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹379.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of IKIO BSE shares traded was 7062. The closing price for the shares was 379.05.

