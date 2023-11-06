Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Sees Strong Trading Day with Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 317.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318.2 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 319.35 and closed at 317.95. The stock reached a high of 321.2 and a low of 317.1 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 315. The BSE volume for IKIO shares was 29,267.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹318.2, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹317.95

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 318.2. There has been a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹317.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IKIO had a volume of 29267 shares with a closing price of 317.95.

