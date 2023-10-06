Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 355.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO had an opening price of 359.45 and a closing price of 355.1. The highest price reached during the day was 360, while the lowest price was 355. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on this day was 19,103.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹357, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹355.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 357, which represents a 0.54% increase. The net change in price is 1.9.

06 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹355.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,103. The closing price for the day was 355.1 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.