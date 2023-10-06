IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, IKIO had an opening price of ₹359.45 and a closing price of ₹355.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹360, while the lowest price was ₹355. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on this day was 19,103.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.