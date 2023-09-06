Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 388 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.25 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO's stock opened at 374.3 and closed at 376.35. The stock had a high of 390.95 and a low of 373.8. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2522.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO shares was 81059.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹387.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹388

The current data shows that the IKIO stock has a price of 387.25. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of 0.75 in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹388, up 3.1% from yesterday's ₹376.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 388. There has been a percent change of 3.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 11.65, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, it appears that IKIO stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

06 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹376.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81,059. The closing price for the shares was 376.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.