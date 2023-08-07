Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:46 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 423.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.95 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 423.7. The stock had a high of 424.8 and a low of 418.2 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3274.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 391.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE for IKIO on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹420.95, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹423.7

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 420.95. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.75, suggesting a decrease of 2.75 in the stock price.

Click here for IKIO Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹420.2, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹423.7

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 420.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.83. The net change in the stock price is -3.5.

07 Aug 2023, 10:22 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹423.75, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹423.7

The current price of IKIO stock is 423.75. There has been a 0.01% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

07 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹426.0, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹423.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 426.0. It has experienced a 0.54 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

07 Aug 2023, 09:51 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹427.0, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹423.7

Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is 427.0. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹430.55, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹423.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 430.55 with a 1.62% percent change, resulting in a net change of 6.85.

07 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹435.85, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹423.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 435.85 with a percent change of 2.87 and a net change of 12.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.87% and the price has risen by 12.15.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹423.7, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹423.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 423.7. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹423.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 0. The closing price for the stock was 423.7.

