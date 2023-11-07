Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars as Investors Respond Positively

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 334.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 349.95 and closed at 318.2. The stock had a high of 375.05 and a low of 331.3. The market capitalization of IKIO is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 315. On the BSE, there were 173,825 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹339, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹334.5

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 339. There has been a percent change of 1.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.5 points.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

07 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IKIO Lighting stock was 336.5, while the high price reached 341.65.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹334.5, up 5.12% from yesterday's ₹318.2

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 334.5. There has been a 5.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.3.

07 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹334.5, up 5.12% from yesterday's ₹318.2

07 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹318.2 on last trading day

On the last day of IKIO's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 173,825. The closing price for the day was 318.2.

