IKIO Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹388.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹394.25 and a low of ₹380.7. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently ₹2485.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 25957 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.