IKIO Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 407.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.95 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the stock price of IKIO opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹407.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹437.7, while the lowest price was ₹400.0. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at ₹3,152.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹391.0. No shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IKIO on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:03:22 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹407.95 yesterday
On the last day, the BSE volume for IKIO was 0 shares. The closing price for IKIO was ₹407.95.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!