IKIO Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 407.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.95 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock price of IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 407.95. The highest price reached during the day was 437.7, while the lowest price was 400.0. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 3,152.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 391.0. No shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IKIO on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹407.95 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for IKIO was 0 shares. The closing price for IKIO was 407.95.

