IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was ₹339, with the closing price at ₹334.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹341.65, while the lowest was ₹333. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹315. The BSE volume for IKIO on that day was 75,527 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹340, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 1.3.
The current data for the IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹340.8 with a percent change of 0.62. This means that the stock has increased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.1.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹338.75. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.
