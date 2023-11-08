Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 338.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was 339, with the closing price at 334.5. The highest price reached during the day was 341.65, while the lowest was 333. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 315. The BSE volume for IKIO on that day was 75,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹340, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹338.7

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 340, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and has gained 1.3 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IKIO Lighting stock today was 338.7, while the high price was 342.9.

08 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹340.8, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹338.7

The current data for the IKIO stock shows that the price is 340.8 with a percent change of 0.62. This means that the stock has increased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.1, indicating that the stock has increased by 2.1 in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:22 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹338.75, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹338.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 338.75. There has been a 0.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

08 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹334.5 on last trading day

On the last day of IKIO BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 75,527. The closing price for the day was 334.5 per share.

