IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was ₹339, with the closing price at ₹334.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹341.65, while the lowest was ₹333. The market capitalization for IKIO is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹315. The BSE volume for IKIO on that day was 75,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.