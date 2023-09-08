comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 10:05:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 0.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 582.3 0.52%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.6 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.85 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars as Investors Embrace Positive Trend
Back
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars as Investors Embrace Positive Trend

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 385.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.8 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day, the opening price of IKIO was 383, and the closing price was 382.35. The stock reached a high of 387.75 and a low of 382.15 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 2507.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 27,147 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:09:30 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹391.8, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹385.7

The current stock price of IKIO is 391.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.1 units.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:42:39 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹391.05, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹385.7

Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is 391.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.39, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

08 Sep 2023, 09:36:07 AM IST

IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Sep 2023, 09:00:13 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹385.8, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹382.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 385.8 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% and the price has increased by 3.45. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

08 Sep 2023, 08:18:09 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹382.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,147. The closing price for the shares was 382.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App