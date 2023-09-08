IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars as Investors Embrace Positive Trend

On the last day, the opening price of IKIO was ₹383, and the closing price was ₹382.35. The stock reached a high of ₹387.75 and a low of ₹382.15 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently ₹2507.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 27,147 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of IKIO is ₹391.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.1 units.
Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is ₹391.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.39, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹385.8 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% and the price has increased by ₹3.45. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,147. The closing price for the shares was ₹382.35.
